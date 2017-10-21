Dave Roberts looking to become second black manager to win World Series

In two short seasons as Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts has already accomplished some pretty special things. Back-to-back NL West championships is a terrific way to start his résumé. As is guiding his team to a league-best 104 wins during the 2017 regular season.

What sits before him now though is a chance to join some truly special company. With four more wins, Roberts would join Cito Gaston as the only two black managers to win a World Series.

The group of African-American managers to even have this opportunity is small too. Roberts, who’s the first black manager in Dodgers franchise history, is only the fourth, joining Gaston, Dusty Baker (2002 San Francisco Giants) and Ron Washington (2010 and 2011 Texas Rangers). His opportunity comes 25 years after Gaston’s Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves to bring the first ever World Series championship to Canada.

The Blue Jays would go on to win it again in 1993, topping the Philadelphia Phillies on Joe Carter’s memorable walk-off home run in Game 6. They are one of only two teams to win back-to-back championships since 1978. The New York Yankees won three World Series in a row from 1998 to 2000. That just highlights how difficult the task is, and how good a job Gaston did leading and managing his squad.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will join select company if he lead his team to a World Series title. (AP) More

For Roberts, the goal is simply to win one. At least for now. That would take a huge burden off a Dodgers franchise that hasn’t won or appeared in a World Series since 1988.