Dave Roberts keeps Dodgers pointed toward World Series glory

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dave Roberts' first two years as the Los Angeles Dodgers' manager have gone by in an action-packed blur.

He has watched 195 regular-season wins and survived one awful losing skid. He has won two NL West titles, three playoff series and a pennant. He persevered through his father's death with almost no time to grieve last spring, determined to keep his team pointed toward its championship goal.

And though he played 2 1/2 seasons for the Dodgers, this UCLA product still sometimes feels like a newcomer in blue.

''I'm learning something every day, I think,'' Roberts said recently. ''Being more familiar with the front office, the players, the coaches, I think that all of that has helped me be more comfortable in any situation.''

Roberts relishes the chance to reflect on these two crazy seasons - perhaps at his North County winery - after the World Series, which visits Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night for the first time in 29 years.

But until the Dodgers and the Houston Astros are finished, he'll stay focused on putting his highly paid players in the best positions to chase that trophy. Although he had no managerial aspirations until long after his playing career ended, Roberts has grown passionate about the work.

''I think that I just love the game,'' Roberts said. ''I love to teach. I love the players. ... I think that as your (playing) career evolves and starts to descend, you start changing roles as far as mentor, teammate, role model, and then helping younger players, and just loving the teaching component.''

Roberts is often given credit for balancing the demands of the prodigious baseball minds in the Dodgers' data-driven front office and the hearts of the ballplayers doing the on-field work. He routinely redistributes any praise among his players and the team's large group of executives and coaches - just as a leader should.