Dave Roberts blew it by bringing in a gassed Brandon Morrow

You often hear broadcasters talking about how pitchers want to get in games, stay in games, and hold on to the ball until it’s pried from their hands. When they’re lifted for relievers, you often see them get angry or frustrated. Pitchers will do anything and say anything to stay in games, even if they’re out of gas. They’re athletes. They’re competitive. They’re just wired that way.

Which means that one of the manager’s most important jobs is knowing the difference between a pitcher who really does have something left and a pitcher who is just saying so even though he doesn’t. Dave Roberts failed in that task last night when he brought in Brandon Morrow.

Morrow had pitched in the previous four games, with one day off, and had pitched in all but one of the Dodgers’ postseason games before last night. He’d pitched well, of course, but it was a heavy workload, especially for a converted starter who doesn’t have much experience pitching nearly every day. He’d never once pitched three days in a row before last night. As such, prior to the game, Roberts told the press that Morrow would not be available to pitch.

Morrow, of course, pitched. And he pitched horribly, allowing four runs on four hits, two of which were homers, and needing only six pitches to do it. It was clear he had nothing from the get-go. So what in the hell was he doing in there? Roberts in the postgame press conference:

“He called down and said that he felt good. He was throwing today, he felt good. He called in the middle of the game, said, ‘Hey, if we take the lead, I want to pitch. I want the ball. My body feels good.’ So in the 7th inning there, you can’t turn him down. He’s felt good, he wanted to be in the game. It’s a credit to him to be used the way he has been and want the baseball.”