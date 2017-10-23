Dave Righetti is the face of the Giants' rebuild so far

There was something almost disturbingly surreptitious about the Giants' decision to announce Dave Righetti's removal as pitching coach (for a front office job) Saturday. Saturday, after all, is the day you typically bury sports news that isn't football, or related to football in some way.

But that could just be us being needlessly conspiratorial. We're willing to bestow, if not the benefit of the doubt, at least the lack of doubt.

Still, Righetti's reassignment, and those of bullpen coach Mark Gardner and assistant hitting coach Steve Decker, makes it clear that however the Giants want to avoid the use of the word "rebuilding," they are indeed rebuilding – just not in the traditional new-players-for-old way.

General manager Bobby Evans made it clear without saying the words that Righetti's messaging had lost its efficacy with the younger pitchers, who for the most part had not been part of the franchise's most glorious times. And since the only pitchers still on the 40-man roster who had been with the club for its last World Series parade are Madison Bumgarner and Hunter Strickland, Evans clearly concluded that the message to the new staff needed to come from elsewhere.

Now this assumes that the problem with the Giants' pitching was not the talent level or the execution, of course. Typically, it takes a lot for a manager or coach to screw up his job so profoundly that he needs to be replaced – mostly it's considered an environmental matter that a new voice saying the old stuff is sufficient. It's really more alchemy than science, and alchemy is fairly hit-or-miss.

But it is change where the Giants feel they can change; their four starters (Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija and Matt Moore) and closer (Mark Melancon) are in for $70.8 million this coming year, so a full-on demolition is not cost effective, and the young'uns (Chris Stratton, Strickland, Cody Gearrin, Derek Law, et. al.) remain in that tenuous middle ground between dependable and disposable. In other words, there aren't a lot of options for dramatic player change, and the Giants don't look to be aggressive buyers in the off-season, crackpot Giancarlo Stanton rumors notwithstanding.

So this is the face of the Giants' rebuild so far – Dave Righetti, Mark Gardner and Steve Decker. Make of the act and the circumstances of the release of the information what you will, but as it is neither the manager (Bruce Bochy is golden) or the players (who with only a few exceptions are decidedly meh, with a side of feh), it will have to do as the first answer to the question, "What do they intend to do about 64-98?"

I mean other than keeping a low profile about it.