Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out ‘shady character’ at Patriots game

Jordy McElroy
Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama.

There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

On Twitter, Portnoy posted a video of a Ravens staff member, who he called a “very shady character.”

“I don’t know who this guy is, who’s putting the earpiece in, sloppily dressed on the Ravens sideline,” said Portnoy. “Like what are you doing? Why do you have an earpiece? Who are you? I got a feeling this guy’s cheating in some capacity—very, very shady character.”

For the most part, Portnoy’s comments have been brushed off as nothing more than a meaningless diatribe from a bitter Boston sports fan. But at the very least, it did stir up some interesting conversation, following the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Ravens.

Here’s what people are saying.

 

What does Twitter think about Portnoy's "shady character?"

