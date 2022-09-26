Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out ‘shady character’ at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama.

There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

On Twitter, Portnoy posted a video of a Ravens staff member, who he called a “very shady character.”

“I don’t know who this guy is, who’s putting the earpiece in, sloppily dressed on the Ravens sideline,” said Portnoy. “Like what are you doing? Why do you have an earpiece? Who are you? I got a feeling this guy’s cheating in some capacity—very, very shady character.”

Im not an excuse guy but I almost totally forgot about this guy I noticed at the beginning of the game today. pic.twitter.com/KoB3q3EOZF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 25, 2022

For the most part, Portnoy’s comments have been brushed off as nothing more than a meaningless diatribe from a bitter Boston sports fan. But at the very least, it did stir up some interesting conversation, following the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Ravens.

Here’s what people are saying.

What does Twitter think about Portnoy's "shady character?"

My cousin was at the game and was saying this exact guy was intercepting the play calls from the Pats head seats and relaying it to Harbaugh. @nfl do something! — FLEMING (@RyanFlem13) September 25, 2022

Cheating? Says the Pats fan 😂 — Logan Martha (@lmartha11) September 25, 2022

Based on how’s he’s dressed khakis , bottom up collar shirt and sport coat this would make him the team physician. Standard uniform for team docs. — RobDarachMD (@robdarach) September 25, 2022

Ding ding ding dr Tucker. https://t.co/OvhwQNavbS — BRL (@BrianRLevy) September 25, 2022

@stoolpresidente How do you think they fix games when 90% of the Public is on one side, but 80% of big money sharp is on the other side—no chip/sensor in football like soccer, no camera angles like VAR. The fix is in El Presidente. — R2D2 Audrey (@AudreyR2d2) September 26, 2022

As a Patriots fan, you would know best. People need to take your word for this. Either an investigation into the Ravens or immediate loss of future first in my opinion. — Joe Paradise (@RealJoeParadise) September 25, 2022

That guy certainly didn't throw three interceptions. — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) September 25, 2022

Weird how the Patriots fans seem to be so worried about cheating 🤔 — Scott Scowden (@rattrick1) September 25, 2022

Dave forgets which team he roots for — Olivier 🌊 (@OP_viii) September 25, 2022

Team doctor — Nabil Hashem (@nabil_h123) September 26, 2022

Pretty sure that’s the team doctor — Lafferty Daniel (@aj1powers) September 25, 2022

I was at the game at this guy was taking his hat off for every run play — Rcjh (@nattynumber4) September 25, 2022

Typical New England conspiracy theorist. — Scott Wellington (@s_wellington21) September 25, 2022

Pats are a poverty franchise post Brady — Dave Wade (@CoachWade35) September 25, 2022

We don’t need to cheat against your poverty team — Tommy Wilson (@TommyWilson199) September 26, 2022

No one has to cheat to beat the Pats this year… — Bill Wrightmouse (@BillWrightmouse) September 25, 2022

A patriot spy — Sabres (@Sabres1026) September 25, 2022

