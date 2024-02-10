Dave Merritt: It ‘would be a dream come true’ to return to Giants someday

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spent 14 years with the New York Giants — first as a defensive assistant and quality control coach, then as a defensive assistant, but the majority of his tenure with the team was as a secondary coach and safeties coach.

Even though he’s with the Chiefs now, Merritt still hopes to return to New York one day.

A few years ago, Merritt ran into Giants co-owner John Mara at a league event and made it clear he’d love to return.

“I said it’s getting close to the time for me to come home,” Meritt told Newsday on Monday on opening night of the Super Bowl. “And he kind of looked at me and winked.”

However, Merritt was not contacted for the recently open defensive coordinator role in New York, but that isn’t a deterrent for Merrit.

“If I go back to the Giants in any capacity, that would be a dream come true,” Merritt said. “But I will say this right now: What Mr. Hunt has done here and my feeling toward Kansas City, it is second to none. They are right there with the New York Giants in how they treat me and my family. It’s been great.”

Merritt helped the Giants win two Super Bowls and is now hoping for his third ring with Kansas City. Even though the Giants won’t bring him back in 2024, he is someone who should be high on their list in the future.

