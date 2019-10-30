Dave Martinez says doctor, fan were worried for his health after Game 6 tirade

Dave Martinez lost his cool on Tuesday.

The Washington Nationals manager blew up at umpires after a controversial call went against shortstop Trea Turner during Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, and Martinez gave the umpire crew an earful.

After play continued, Martinez went out for more between innings and had to be restrained as umpires ejected him from the game.

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Martinez — in considerably better spirits ahead of Game 7 after the Nationals prevailed on Tuesday — told reporters on Wednesday that a fan and a team doctor were concerned for his health during his outburst.

Martinez was hospitalized in September for a cardiac catheterization after feeling chest pains in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves. He later said that stress tests revealed no serious concerns, but doctors told him to quit drinking coffee and alcohol and to not stand as much in the dugout.

‘Davey, your heart!’

Davey Martinez admits his doctors were worried about him after last night's ejection but so was a fan behind the dugout.#WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/jefMlJAFEe — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) October 30, 2019

“I had some fan screaming at me above the dugout when all this was going on, ‘Davey, your heart. Remember your heart.’ Thanks.”

Martinez said a team doctor was concerned about him and checked in on him in the training room.

“They were all worried,” Martinez said.

Judging by the smile on his face, Martinez feels just fine. But if Game 7 is anything like the rest of the eventful series, Wednesday will be another stressful night for Martinez and everyone else involved.

Dave Martinez says a team doctor and a fan both expressed concern over his heart because of his Game 6 outburst. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)

