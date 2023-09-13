Dave Lawrence resigned as the head football coach at South Hagerstown High School on Tuesday, two games into the 2023 season.

Juwuane Sandridge was named the Rebels’ interim head coach for the remainder of the year. He had been an assistant coach with the program.

Football: Washington County Week 3 matchups and predictions

Lawrence, who’d been at the helm since 2018, went 27-20 with the Rebels, including 1-1 this year. His most successful season was in 2019, when the team went 9-2.

South opened this season with a 48-14 win over Century, before losing 39-14 to Spring Mills last week.

Dwayne Freeman, South’s athletic director, released a statement to the football players’ parents and guardians on Tuesday.

“Effective today, Coach Lawrence has decided to resign from his position,” Freeman wrote. “We are grateful for his years of service to the Rebel football program. South Hagerstown High School respects Coach Lawrence’s difficult decision to step down.

“South High is committed to ensuring this is a smooth transition for the team,” Freeman continued. “We are confident in the dedication and talents of both our student athletes and our coaching staff, and we will continue to grow and succeed this season. We are grateful for the support our families have shown our football program over the years, and we believe that with your continued loyalty, our athletes will thrive under new leadership.”

South is set to host Tuscarora on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Check back later for more on this story.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Dave Lawrence resigns as South Hagerstown football coach