Dave Kaval says Athletics won't sell, in contact with five cities

Dalton Johnson
·3 min read

Kaval says A's won't sell, in contact with five cities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To the dismay of frustrated Athletics fans and Oakland residents, team president Dave Kaval says there's no way the team will be for sale anytime soon.

"The team is not for sale," Kaval said Wednesday on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show. "And I think it's important to understand that we've done everything we think possible to make it work here in Oakland over the last five years."

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the A's will begin exploring relocation options with the blessing of Major League Baseball, as their way of pressuring local government to approve a new stadium project. In fact, that process already has begun. 

The A's apparently are a hot commodity to options outside of Oakland. 

"The process with other markets has already started," Kaval said. "We've had five in-bound markets already contact us. ... We are discussing with other markets how it would look in those places as well." 

Kaval did not disclose which markets the A's are in contact with. The A's Triple-A affiliate plays in Las Vegas, and that has been seen as a possible relocation option. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also has listed five other options in the past: Portland, Vancouver, Nashville, Charlotte and Montreal. 

The A's have moved twice before in the past after the franchise was founded in Philadelphia. They arrived in Kansas City for the 1955 season, and have been in Oakland since 1968. For the past 55 years, the A's have played at what now is called RingCentral Coliseum, but their lease ends in 2024. 

For the past few years they have been pushing a future waterfront stadium in Oakland at Howard Terminal, but haven't been successful in the eyes of local government with the $12 billion mixed-use development. 

"No other team here even tried to stay, if you remember," Kaval said. "Neither the Raiders or the Warriors. They decided at the beginning to leave. We think we have a great plan, we're hoping it's successful. But if it's not, we'll have to look at other options because we only have a lease through 2024, and the current venue, we can barely keep the lights on."

The Raiders left for Sin City and the Warriors moved back to San Francisco. So, what's different about Kaval and Co.'s big plan for the A's to stay in Oakland? 

"I think this is the best shot Oakland's had because you actually have an alignment," Kaval said. "You have a team that wants to stay and you have fans who want to make it happen. But I think the question is, is there the political leadership -- that final piece of the puzzle -- to make it happen.

"And that remains to be seen." 

RELATED: Kaprielian's special night capped by support of late mom, dad

Yes, it remains to be seen if pressuring local government and saying Howard Terminal literally is the only option for the A's to stay in Oakland is a viable strategy. 

The reality is, the A's likely will be playing in the Coliseum through 2024. After that, it truly is a guessing game right now.

Recommended Stories

  • A's president explains what it will take to keep team in Oakland

    "We've given everything we have to make it work:" Oakland A's President Dave Kaval says the first thing they need to keep the team in the East Bay, is for the lead agency of the city to take a vote on this project.

  • A's to work with MLB on possible relocation

    Oakland A's President Dave Kaval said it's "unclear" if the team has a "path to success" in Oakland and the organization will work with MLB on possibly relocating.

  • Dave Kaval: Howard Terminal or bust on Athletics' Oakland future

    I think the reality is we need a decision in Oakland."

  • ESPN, MLB agree to 7-year rights extension through 2028

    ESPN could be rewarded with additional playoff games under its new deal with Major League Baseball. Walt Disney Company and MLB announced a seven-year extension of their rights agreement Thursday. ESPN has aired games since 1990 and the new deal means that will continue until at least 2028.

  • ESPN predicts Raiders to make playoffs after 2021 schedule release

    ESPN predicts Raiders to make playoffs after 2021 schedule release

  • What Ramón Laureano told umpire when ejected on botched call

    Obviously I threw my stuff and he rung me after that."

  • After ousting Liz Cheney, Republicans prove they're a bigger threat than 9/11 hijackers

    The Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is like throwing gasoline on a fire. It guarantees further violence.

  • Colonial Pipeline Resumes Operations, Warns It Will Take Days to Return to Normal

    • Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations at approximately 5 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. Colonial Pipeline’s prolonged shutdown after last week’s ransomware attack on its information systems led panicked drivers to fill up their vehicles ahead of higher gas prices.

  • Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern training early

    Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga's single-season goal record with two games remaining, left team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

  • Matt Harvey on returning to New York to face Mets: 'I was holding back tears'

    Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.

  • Dax Shepard’s Podcast Heads to Spotify in Exclusive Deal

    “The Armchair Expert” will be available only on Spotify starting July 1 “The Armchair Expert,” the podcast co-hosted by actor Dax Shepard and podcaster Monica Padman, is heading to Spotify in a multiyear exclusive deal, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Spotify said it also includes a first-look deal with Armchair Umbrella Network. Shepard’s podcast launched in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular celebrity-hosted shows around, routinely ranking in the top 30 on Apple’s podcast charts. (It’s currently the 16th most popular podcast on Apple.) The show features an eclectic mix of guests, with recent interviewees including Bill Gates, Seth Rogen, Andrew Yang and Amy Poehler. Actress Kristen Bell, Shepard’s wife, is also a frequent guest. “The Armchair Expert” will stream exclusively on Spotify starting on July 1. The podcast will remain free for listeners, but similar to Joe Rogan’s show and other exclusive Spotify shows, listeners will have to download the streaming service’s app to hear “Armchair Expert.” All existing episodes of the podcast will head to Spotify on July 1 as well. In a statement accompanying Spotify’s announcement, Shepard gave a shout-out to his co-host as well as producer Rob Holysz. “Moving to Spotify is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work Monica and Rob have done to get us to this point,” Shepard said. “We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years.” Shepard will retain creative control and editorial oversight of all Armchair shows under the deal. For more details on Spotify’s big bet on podcasts, click here. Read original story Dax Shepard’s Podcast Heads to Spotify in Exclusive Deal At TheWrap

  • Memorial Day 2021: Give your home a major refresh with this giant Pier 1 sale

    Pier1 is celebrating Memorial Day 2021 by putting patio furniture, rugs and more on sale for up to 50% off—get the details here.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: The Dallas Keuchel problem

    Dallas Keuchel has never been a strikeout guy, but this year it's getting a little ridiculous. Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Forget Dogecoin -- This Tech Stock Is Unstoppable After Earnings

    In 2013, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a joke. Dogecoin has one redeeming quality: It's built on blockchain, a secure and self-governing type of database. Thousands of blockchain-powered digital assets exist, and nothing makes Dogecoin special.

  • Priority fantasy baseball pickups: Logan Gilbert, come on down

    Top prospects are beginning to arrive, which means the fantasy pickup market is heating up. Let's add those Mariners, people.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Nick Senzel among pickups to consider

    Nick Senzel's seasonal numbers aren't impressive, but there are reasons to take a closer look. Dalton Del Don has Tuesday's top fantasy nuggets.

  • Devils see bright future despite missing playoffs yet again

    The New Jersey Devils were one of the NHL's youngest teams this past season, and many times they played like it. Using 11 rookies at times over the course of Lindy Ruff's first season as coach, the Devils made mistakes and showed their inexperience in missing the playoffs for the third straight year and eighth time in nine seasons. While the 19-30-7 record was disappointing, the Devils showed promise.

  • Ramón Laureano ejected after arguing horrendous strike 3 call

    Ramn Laureano was NOT happy after this call.

  • U.S. hockey roster for men’s world championship includes Olympian

    PyeongChang Olympian Ryan Donato is among 18 NHL players named to the 26-man U.S. roster for the world men's hockey championship that starts next week.