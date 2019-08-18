Unlike Raiders owner Mark Davis, A's president Dave Kaval isn't one to take a blow torch to his stadium co-tenant.

Ten days after Davis blasted the A's front office before his Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas, Kaval was given the chance to respond.

"I just feel really bad for the Raiders fans," Kaval told The Athletic's Steve Berman on Saturday. "It's been a really challenging situation with them. I grew up in Cleveland. I saw the Browns leave. I was a season-ticket holder. My family went to the Dawg Pound growing up. So I know first-hand the kind of pain that can come with a team relocating and [the Raiders] have relocated twice. So it's just kind of a difficult situation for their fans.

"I'm hopeful that they can kind of manage their way through that. And I think from our perspective we just want to make sure we provide the best fan experience for A's fans and Oakland residents here at the Coliseum."

In an Aug. 8 interview with The Athletic, Davis labeled Kaval and the A's front office as "real pricks," among other things.

One day later, Davis apologized, but the damage already had been done.

While talking with Berman, Kaval never said Davis' name, but he defended the changes the A's have made to the Coliseum since the Raiders decided to leave for Vegas for the 2020 NFL season.

"Being the last team left in Oakland, we feel a great sense of responsibility to represent our community," Kaval said. "To make sure that we invest, both on the field and also off the field with all efforts to build a world-class stadium at the waterfront so we can be here 50, 100, 200 years, in perpetuity."

Kaval took the high road, sort of, but we still don't expect him to share a suite with Davis at either of their new stadiums.

Back to your corners, fellas.

Dave Kaval responds to Mark Davis' A's remarks, feels for Raiders fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area