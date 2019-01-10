Dave Joerger calls Timberwolves job ‘interesting,’ says he’s focused on Kings

Kings coach Dave Joerger was born and raised in Minnesota. He has had issues with Sacramento management. The Timberwolves have a head-coaching vacancy after firing Tom Thibodeau.

Connect the dots.

Joerger, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“Obviously I’m a Minnesota kid, so it’s interesting, but at the same time, my focus is right here, right now,” Joerger said. “I mean, we’re having a great time with our guys. We’re watching them grow every day. I feel like I’ve worked my tail off, I know the players have and the coaching staff — to put us in a position where we have tremendous chemistry.”

Joerger has done a great job with the Kings. They play fast, hard and together. Their 20-21 record is one of the NBA’s biggest surprises, and they wouldn’t be this good without Joerger. Nobody should question whether he’s giving Sacramento proper attention.

But he sure didn’t close the door on going to the Timberwolves.

I certainly don’t blame Joerger for being interested. Sacramento has been dysfunctional for so long, and though this season represents progress, Joerger has been on the receiving end of lingering internal strife. And there’s a hometown appeal with Minnesota the Kings – no matter how much they get their act together – can’t match.

This wouldn’t the first time he has pursued that job while a head coach elsewhere. While coaching the Grizzlies in 2014, Joerger went pretty far down the road with the Timberwolves before staying in Memphis. Maybe that shows he’s interested in coaching the Timberwolves. Maybe that shows the Timberwolves job isn’t his be-all, end-all. It’s open to interpretation.

As are Joerger’s most-recent comments.

Just don’t be surprised if he enters the Minnesota coaching search after the season.