Dave Hyde: Whatever Miami found in finish vs. Virginia Tech is what Larrañaga’s team needs rest of way

CORAL GABLES — Walking back to his office Saturday afternoon, Jim Larrañaga was met down the hallways of the Watsco Arena by friends or fans with the same mantra bestowed on winners in every sport.

“Good game, good game,’’ he was told after the University of Miami’s 82-74 win against Virginia Tech.

“Thank you,’’ Larrañaga responded, giving a nod or shake of the hand in appreciation.

He’s been around long enough to know this was less a good game than a great finish. “Awful,’’ he labeled a 10-minute stretch of the first half where Miami was 2 for 16 shooting. “Difficult,’’ he called parts of the larger game.

Whatever Miami found in the final stanza of the second half, down 10 points and struggling, they need to bottle it and sprinkle it across February to get to the March that’s been their good friend the past two years.

Maybe this becomes the kind of day to propel their hamstrung season forward.. Maybe it has to happen the way it did Saturday, with this combination of competitive grit and calm in the face of calamity, these players mirroring their coach’s unshaken demeanor that’s his sideline philosophy.

“Train, then trust,’’ is the mantra Larrañaga coaches, a line from his friend, the sports psychologist Bob Rotella. The idea is to train players in practice, then trust they’ll get it right in games to the point of even clap encouragement during mistakes.

Larrañaga did a lot of clapping for much of Saturday.

“Did you see me at the end?’’ he said, walking down the hallway with a smile.

His veneer of calm was replaced by an arm-waving plea for the home crowd to bring some volume into the day. Miami had finally made a few defensive stands, finally decided to pass and not just dribble against the Virginia Tech defense and finally clawed their way into a one-point game. Then a five-point deficit. Then three points.

Then came the sequence that could turn a season. Norchad Omier, their prime-time player, grabbed a Virginia Tech turnover and drove in solo for a dunk. When Virginia Tech passed the ball back in, Miami freshman Kyshawn George grabbed it for an easy layin and a 66-65 lead it wouldn’t give back.

Suddenly, instead of being on the brink of 5-6 in the ACC and wondering about its NCAA Tournament plight, Miami is 6-5 with a good view out. If it can re-create those final minutes. If it can remember to pass the ball like it did in the second half and bring the kind of defense that changed the day.

“At a timeout, we used the expression that ‘We must disrupt’ them,’’ Larrañaga said. “We can’t just guard them on defense. We’ve got harass the dribble, harass the ball handler, front the post that was killing us for a while.”

This was the first time Miami had its actual starting lineup in weeks due to constant injury. The trouble goes beyond games. All the starters have worked together once in the 20 practices since early December, affecting everything from chemistry to conditioning to general team morale.

Now, walking down the hall, Larrañaga said, “If we can keep everyone in there …”

He didn’t need to finish the thought. Miami has been an Elite Eight and Final Four team the past two years. It has enough top-end talent to have some more fun this NCAA tournament. It had five players in double figures Sunday.

Omier is a physical force, too — the only one on Miami’s small team. His 17 points and seven rebounds don’t tell how indispensable he is. When he left the game with foul trouble, so did much of Miami’s might.

“Google, ‘Atlas,’” Larrañaga said of the Greek god when asked by media from Omier’s native Nicaragua about him. “Omier is Atlas.”

Now, Larrañaga saw Omier outside his office, talking to fans. Larrañaga was met with more a good-game chorus from friends. Whatever happened in that great finish, Miami needs it the rest of this season.