Dave Hyde: It’s all about Tagovailoa this Dolphins offseason entering Year Tua (unless that changes)

First of all, Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores had lunch with Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday. They talked about the quarterback’s family. “A lot of the development is building relationships,’' Flores said.

Also, as for the playbook terminology of the Dolphins new two-headed coordinators system — “a lot of it is tied into what we feel will be best for the players — Tua specifically,’' Flores said.

And veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick? The team’s closer when Tua struggled? The winner of the leadership award as voted by teammates? Flores was asked if he’d be back and began his answer by mentioning his “respect and admiration” for Fitzpatrick and listing his many positive character traits before mentioning the constraining salary cap.

That’s a sure sign the expected is happening. Fitzpatrick isn’t returning. And why would he want to?

Does this help any?

Does it demonstrate this Dolphins’ offseason is about exactly what it should be?

It’s all about Year Tua for the Dolphins (unless, of course, it suddenly isn’t).

It’s all about getting him more comfortable for his second year in the Dolphins building, the playbook, the huddle and as team leader (unless, of course, Deshaun Watson becomes available in Houston and then all bets might be off).

The Dolphins, you see, can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can have this offseason be all about Tua and keep an eye on Watson or Seattle’s Russell Wilson — just like they loved Kyle Van Noy until they didn’t one day and released him or appreciated their offensive coordinators the past two years until they were gone. Love, you see, is negotiable in pro sports.

For now, this offseason is all about building a supporting cast for Tua, starting with free agency next week and then the draft in April. The shopping list is obvious: A running back. A couple of receivers — or three. Maybe a center or a kitchen sink, depending on the cost.

“You always want the most talent you can get, the most playmakers — offense, defense, kicking game,’' Flores said. “But at the end of the day we don’t need 11 stars. You need 11 guys, 11 teammates who will work together with one goal in mind.”

You need one great quarterback, though. There’s no coaching around that. That’s why Tua is receiving the full-service treatment to help him succeed this offseason. There’s no conclusion where it all goes just yet. His rookie year didn’t impress much. It happens.

Flores talked about how much more comfortable any rookie is in a second year, and you surely can underline that in Tua’s case. He rehabilitated a repaired hip all last offseason. There was no May or June work due to the pandemic and a different training camp. He then played on that hip, surely gaining confidence, last season.

“I thought he made a lot of improvement through the course of the season,’' Flores said. “Had some ups, had some downs, and like any rookie [I’m] really excited about the year-one-to-year-two jump.”

And, as Flores later said, “You know me, I’m all about players’ development,’' he said.

That’s the good case, the one that says the Dolphins have good clay to mold into a franchise quarterback. The question with Tua remains what it’s been from Day One: Was the story around him ahead of his game?

He was anointed by his junior year at Alabama. Generational talent. No. 1 draft pick. Tank-for-Tua. All that. But Mack Jones just put up similar numbers at Alabama, and receiver DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle were asked recently if they preferred Tua or Jones. Each answered Jones.

“Both of them great quarterbacks, but I love Mack,’' Waddle said on NFL Network.

Sure, you can explain that away as the receivers trying to help Jones’ draft status, if you want. Or it can be taken as players telling their truth. Or you can look at Philadelphia building around Jalen Hurts, whom Tagovailoa beat out at Alabama, and like what the Dolphins are doing better.

The larger point is none of that matters. All that matters is Tua’s development. It’s why the Dolphins are doing exactly what they must in planning around Tua.

Lunch. Playbooks. Terminology. Supporting cast. Every decision right now plays into making him the quarterback they drafted him to be. Year Tua is all about one thing. (Unless it suddenly isn’t).