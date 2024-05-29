Dave Hyde: Sam Reinhart ends it and Panthers’ season can breathe again

SUNRISE — And then they solved Igor Shesterkin. Or cracked him. Or maybe just beat him, for once.

You pick the verb for Sam Reinhart taking the pass in his office out front of the net, right where he makes his money. He put a shot over the shoulder of Shesterkin, the New York Rangers’ brick wall of a goalie, and the Florida Panthers could breathe again.

They won, 3-2 in overtime, Tuesday night in overtime of Game 4. They evened the series, two games apiece heading to Thursday’s Game 5 in New York.

Aleksander Barkov was pulled down by the Rangers’ Blake Wheeler in the opening stanza to start the winning power play. Barkov could’ve been awarded a penalty shot.

“I’m not sure I want to answer the question,” coach Paul Maurice said about if he wanted to it to be a penalty shot. “We hadn’t scored on a penalty shot all day.”

Shesterkin, he meant, had stopped breakaway after breakaway in the game from one on Carter Verhaeghe in the first period. All night long, the Panthers had chances just like in their Game 3 overtime loss.

Even their goals weren’t pretty. They were beyond trying for style points. There was an audible tension in the building measured in a developing silence the longer the Rangers led 1-0 in the second period.

It wasn’t so much the lead. It was Shesterkin. He kept that lead just by his five-star stops on Barkov. Out front. On rebounds. Barkov had the kind of chances that result in scores. His best chance, a breakaway late in the second period, came after the Panthers had cracked Shesterkins – if that’s how you want term it.

The Panthers first goal came on a power play when Sam Bennett’s nice shot out front was stopped by Shesterkin but settled loose under him. Bennett did it the hard way then, pushing through the Rangers defensemen, getting his stick under Shesterkin and jamming the puck so it trickled across the goal line.

Whatever it takes, right?

The Panthers’ second goal, another power play, was pretty only for Carter Verhaeghe’s hand-eye coordination. Matthew Tkachuk’s pass to Verhaeghe out front resulted in a shot that popped off Shesterkin into the air. Verhaeghe connected on his backswing to swat it in the net.

Still, the Rangers have some pixie dust on their side, this ability to take smartly find whatever limited opportunities are available. The Rangers’ little-used fourth line with team mascot Matt Rempe had its big moment. The Panthers’ depth is obvious – but wasn’t as central to Tuesday night as the Rangers’ ability to meet opportunity.

Rempe hadn’t even played four minutes early in the third period when coach Peter Laviolette seemed to have no choice but play them or wear out everyone else. Rested and hungy, that line created such pressure the Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov iced the puck with his fourth-liners on the ice.

Any sport is about matchups. That icing allowed the Rangers to bring out their top line against the Panthers’ fourth line, and the result was Alexis Lafreniere tapping in his second goal of the night to tie it, 2-2.

See how the Rangers are winning?

They might not be better. They’re certainly not deeper. And, statistically, this series is a lopsided mess. A game after the Panthers had 108-44 shot advantage, they had an 86-44 shot advantage in regulation. That doesn’t even tell the story. Ten of the Rangers’ 23 shots on net came on their three power plays. So they had 13 shots the other 54 minutes

But New York has a goalie who’s capable of steal a playoff series and a team taking advantage of any opportunity. Their best skater is Vincent Trocheck, the former Panther who hasn’t stopped people from wondering what General Manager Dale Tallon was thinking in one of his final acts by trading him to Carolina. The only remaining Panther from the trade is third-liner Eetu Luostarinen.

Still, something had to give in Tuesday’s overtime. The Panthers were 64-0-4 when leading after two periods. The Rangers didn’t just have two overtime wins this series. They had 34 comeback wins this year, including six in the playoffs.

Reinhart ended it Tuesday night. His goal breathed life back into not just this series but this Panthers season. To New York it goes.