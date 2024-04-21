Dave Hyde: Panthers take opener against Tampa Bay with script they want

SUNRISE — It’s always the perfect win when it happens in the playoffs, but there was more reason for that than simply the Florida Panthers winning 3-2 over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Related Articles

The Panthers would play this script every game this series even without the score. They checked the kind of boxes they rode to the Stanley Cup Final last year, the kind that makes them a dangerous team.

They dominated the start, outshooting Tampa Bay 8-0 in the first 15 minutes in taking a 1-0 lead on Sam Reinhart’s goal just over six minutes into the game.

“Give them credit,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ” They came out with a game plan and we abandoned ours at the start for whatever reason.”

That was just the start of the Panthers’ day, though. They took two penalties. That’s important, because the Panthers could meander into undisciplined play as they were second in the league in penalty minutes. Tampa Bay’s power play led the league, too. But Tampa Bay showed the danger by scoring on its second power play to make it 3-2 with 9.3 seconds left in the game.

The Panthers also limited Tampa Bay to 19 shots on goal (against their 28). That’s one way to limit the fifth-ranked offense this year at 3.56 goals a game.

Finally, their stars were stars.

Their stars were stars, beginning with Reinhart opening the scoring, Aleksander Barkov threading a pass to Carter Verhaeghe in the goalmouth for the second goal and Matthew Tkachuk’s empty-netter that proved to be the game-winner.

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky came up with the big saves when needed, too. Tampa Bay didn’t get a shot in the first 15 minutes but Brandon Hagel then tied the game at 1-1. Bobrovsky then stopped a breakaway in the final minute of the first period from Michael Eyssimont that could’ve swung the game. After long stretches with little threat, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point was alone out front and Bobrovsky stopped him to start several good chances in the final minutes.

Steven Stamkos made it 3-2 with 9.3 seconds left. But don’t kid yourself. The core of this Tampa Bay team didn’t win consecutive titles by not knowing how to handle playoffs ups and downs. So, going down one game just means the opening stanza means only so much.

There’s no question this was playoff hockey, too.

Playoff hockey? There were few chances taken, a lot of dumping-and-chasing the puck following by a grinding forecheck for possession. Both sides wanted the other team to make the big mistake. Thus, the small shot totals.

Playoff hockey? The Panthers, who led the league with 28 hits a game this season, reached that total midway through the second period. Tampa Bay had 31 at the time, too. The game totals: Tampa Bay 55, Panthers 54.

Bring a hard at the rest of the way.

This first game was just what the Panthers wanted.