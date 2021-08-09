Dave Hyde: When individual rights have team consequences — a Dolphin and his anti-vaccination principle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his senior season at UCLA, basketball center Bill Walton showed up to the season’s first practice with a full beard. He knew it went against coach John Wooden’s rules. He’d thought it out.

“It’s my right,” he told the coach.

Wooden pressed to make sure Walton believed strongly in keeping his beard. Walton insisted it wasn’t going anywhere.

“Bill, I admire people who have strong beliefs and stick by them,” Wooden said. “We’re going to miss you.”

This story came to mind as reserve Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen talked about refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. He missed a few recent practices due to the virus protocol.

Shaheen said he didn’t have the virus and missed the practices due to the team’s contact tracing. Another reserve, Cethan Carter, also was out and returned. Tight end Mike Gesicki and and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey remain out of practice due to the same incident.

Shaheen stood resolute against taking the vaccine.

“For me, it’s a personal choice and it’s bigger than just COVID,” he said. “I’m not going to elaborate further on that. There is — the NFL has been trying to push it. It is no secret that they’ve been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys.

“I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined. But they are not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere and they are already taking away freedoms of unvaccinated guys.

“This is just a changing environment and I’m going to take my hands off and follow the rules that they put in place for me. But they’re not going to strong-arm myself into getting [the vaccine].”

Full transparency: I’m vaccinated. I believe the easiest road back to normal is through vaccinations. But let’s stick to sports, right? The NFL is going to do everything it can to protect its multi-billion-dollar business from a minority of players or support staff who refuse to get vaccinated.

Every NFL employee right down to the NFL Network has to be vaccinated — or be out of a job. There’s a gauntlet of rules for unvaccinated players that teams must follow beginning with daily testing. Any team with an outbreak that cancels a game must forfeit that game — and both teams’ players surrender game paycheck.

Add it all up and there are career implications for players who don’t take the vaccine. Everyone knows it. As one former NFL general manager told me: “If you’re deciding between two players and one’s vaccinated and one isn’t — they’ve made your decision for you. You’d better be an important player if you don’t want to get vaccinated.”

Minnesota’s entire quarterback room missed practices due to virus protocol. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive, refuses to get vaccinated and insists he’ll go to team meetings with Plexiglas around him. All this has manageable consequences in training camp like the Dolphins’ tight-end room. But in the season?

“I just don’t understand,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think we could put this thing to bed if we all [get vaccinated]. But it is what it is.”

Shaheen was asked about wearing masks. He said it’s about “people’s choice. If you want to wear a mask and protect yourself and those around you like they say, I’m all for it. No problem. If I don’t want to, I’m all for it.”

The larger problem is when the right not to get vaccinated or wear a mask infringes on others’ rights to stay healthy. But let’s limit this to the NFL.

No plan is foolproof. Even the vaccinated can get the Delta variant of the virus on a team — but the vaccinated don’t have to miss practice if they don’t test positive. All evidence points to vaccinated people not suffering from it like the unvaccinated might.

Those running sports teams are managing risk on this issue. If everyone’s vaccinated and precautions are taken, that’s the best you can do. But do you take on replaceable players who aren’t vaccinated?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban related those not getting vaccinated to someone playing blackjack and explaining why they’re not hitting at 16 when the dealer has an ace showing. You can win that way, of course. The odds just aren’t with you.

Shaheen had 12 catches and three touchdowns last year. You can admire him standing on principles. You also can understand why the Dolphins could say he’s not worth the risk.

Wooden admired Walton for standing on his principles with that beard so many years ago at UCLA. Walton missed the first practice after being kicked off the team. He then shaved his beard, re-joined the team and was an All-America center his final college season.

Recommended Stories

  • J.D. Martinez placed on COVID-related IL as tough stretch for Red Sox continues

    J.D. Martinez is hitting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in.

  • Red Sox' Alex Verdugo on paternity leave; J.D. Martinez, Jarren Duran return

    The Red Sox announced several roster moves Sunday, with Alex Verdugo going on paternity leave while J.D. Martinez and Jarren Duran return from the COVID-19 related injured list.

  • Patriots waive Jake Dolegala

    The Patriots are down to three healthy quarterbacks in camp. According to multiple reports, New England has waived Jake Dolegala. The Patriots claimed Dolegala off waivers at the end of July when the Packers cut him. He had spent most of last season on New England’s practice squad. Dolegala has been in the league since [more]

  • Compared: Turkish woodland before and after wildfires

    Drone footage from the small tourist seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris from before and after what President Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey's worst wildfires shows the extent of the devastation.In the last two weeks, the fires have wrought damage on tens of thousands of hectares of forest in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed eight people and forced thousands of people including tourists to flee.Similar damage could be seen in before and after drone footage of the village of Bayir and the seaside resort of Turunc, also in the province of Mugla where both Marmaris and Bodrum, another major resort, are located.The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and humans are "unequivocally" to blame, with greenhouse gas levels high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades.The 1.1-degree Celsius warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather, including the wildfires in Turkey, Greece and the U.S. West.

  • 4 Target Date Fund Pitfalls to Avoid in Your Retirement Account

    Eight in 10 401(k) savers are invested in target date funds (TDFs). If you trust the TDF strategy, you don't need to do much -- the fund is positioned for growth in your younger years and then capital preservation as you near retirement. You can easily end up in the wrong one, which will make it harder to reach your retirement goals.

  • Malik McDowell leaves scrimmage early, walks off with trainers

    Orange and Brown Scrimmage gave some things for fans to be excited about but lost McDowell to an oblique injury during the practice.

  • Panthers linebacker sat out last year for risk of COVID. Now he’ll try to make the team

    Panthers linebacker Christian Miller had two sacks in seven games during his rookie season. After opting out for health reasons a year ago, where does he fit?

  • 'We try to break the stigma': Does sumo wrestling have an Olympic future?

    Sumo wrestling is built out of Japanese culture and tradition. But the future is bright for the sport, which is growing internationally.

  • Are the Dolphins looking for more offensive tackle depth?

    Are the Dolphins looking for more offensive tackle depth?

  • Olympics-Cycling-American Valente wins gold in crash-hit omnium

    American Jennifer Valente recovered from a late crash to land an historic gold in the women's omnium as a gripping week of track cycling concluded at the Izu Velodrome on Sunday. The 26-year-old showed true grit to climb back off the boards and become the first American woman to win an Olympic track title and the first from her country to do so since 2000. "There were some bumps," Valente, who earned a bronze in the team pursuit, told reporters.

  • Breaking the taboo on periods and sport performance

    While women may feel like their training or performance is impacted by their period, "they didn't communicate with their coaches" about it.

  • Massive cycling crash takes out 7 athletes, including defending champ

    This was frightening.

  • WR Willie Snead has given Raiders defensive coaches ‘insight’ into former team Ravens

    WR Willie Snead has had conversations with Raiders defensive coaches to give 'insight' into Ravens

  • Report: Giants’ Saquon Barkley to be activated, return to practice

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is expected to be activated from PUP and return to practice this week.

  • New York Governor Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

    Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, was linked in the report to efforts to cover up the governor's actions and retaliate against one of his accusers. The report found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and re-igniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. Cuomo has thus far resisted widespread calls for him to step down, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • IOC gives itself more power to remove sports from Olympics

    The IOC gave itself more power Sunday to remove sports from the Olympic program. Both sports already had their quota of athletes cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics and weightlifting could be dropped entirely. The Olympic Charter was amended so the full IOC membership can remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the IOC executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”

  • Raptors notebook: Tampering, Ben Simmons and Birch's questionable claim

    There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.

  • Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame enshrinement speech is a must watch

    Colts legend Edgerrin James stole the show Saturday night with an incredible speech at his Hall of Fame enshrinement.

  • Olympic runner Amdouni knocking down water bottles during race causes debate

    French long-distance runner Morhad Amdouni is being blasted for what appears to be an act of poor sportsmanship during one […] The post Olympic runner Amdouni knocking down water bottles during race causes debate appeared first on TheGrio.