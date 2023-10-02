Dave Hyde: Gut-check time for Dolphins’ defense as Bills remain class of AFC East (for now)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — OK, no one needed this. Let’s address that lunacy right away. No one in Sunday’s losing locker room needed to get hung with humility because they were too giddy about last week’s 50-point margin of victory against the Denver Broncos.

Sure, the Miami Dolphins got the reality check that was bound to come sooner or later, but preferably not here in Buffalo. Not again. Not for a franchise that’s lost like this for too long.

Stop me if this sounds familiar:

“I’m tired of losing to Buffalo.”

That came from the quiet locker of linebacker Jerome Baker on Sunday after Buffalo put a 48-20 beatdown on all the Dolphins’ opening-weeks feel-good.

That makes eight consecutive losses for the Dolphins in this glorified high-school stadium. It means Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has beaten them 10 of 11 times.

“Buffalo proved why they’re the team our whole division is trying to beat,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.

So the Bills still lead, the Dolphins still chase, but there’s a difference this season that was hard to see Sunday. The Dolphins have enough pieces to catch Buffalo if they tighten up the right places and learn the right lessons over the coming weeks.

That starts on a defense that was missing Sunday. As in star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was missing with no tackles through three quarters. As in Allen threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. As in the Bills averaged 8.7 yards a play. Kansas City led the league at 6.3 last year.

NFL players have gut checks all the time, but coaches do, too. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have one coming up now. He’s built great defenses every place he’s been. The question is how long the learning curve will be getting there with the Dolphins.

Curve? This is a learning loop-de-loop. Forty-eight points is the kind of day that makes you re-examine your ways and double-check your ideas.

Here’s one: Cornerback Kader Kohou repeatedly was asked to cover Buffalo’s star receiver, Stefon Diggs, by himself Sunday. Either Buffalo figured how to make this happen with a formation-specific idea — namely just putting Diggs to Kohou’s side — or the Dolphins had breakdowns that left Kohou solo too much.

Diggs had five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns just in the first half. He ended with a third touchdown. That’s the kind of damage the Dolphins Tyreek Hill (three catches, 58 yards on Sunday) has done to opposing defenses of late.

“That’s not the type of game I wanted to play,” Kohou said.

That line can go right down the roster. The offense scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. Here’s how the possessions ended the rest of the game: punt, punt, fumble, punt, touchdown, interception, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, turnover on downs. That’s six points in nine possessions.

This was the first game that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa felt pressure, too. He’d only been hit five times, including a sack, in the three games before Sunday. He was hit nine times and sacked four times on Sunday.

“Frothing,” was the way Buffalo linebacker A.J. Epenesa described the Buffalo defense.

Here’s the bad part for the Dolphins: They weren’t even competing by the fourth quarter. Allen was taken out of the game it was so out of hand.

As McDaniel said, “There’s nothing to be justified with the point differential for our team.”

They were the Broncos this week. They know what it’s like to have no answers against a better team. But Tagovailoa related how McDaniel had the proper message to this team.

“He said, ‘Don’t blink,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “There’s a lot of football left.”

There would have been regardless, but here’s the over-riding point as the schedule eases up a bit. The Dolphins are 3-1 after three tough road games to start the season.

They’ve proven they can play with anyone at their best. But when things go sideways as they did Sunday? When none of the players making big money on the defense step up? When the protection isn’t perfect for Tagovailoa?

That’s what the coming weeks will be about.

“There’s a lot of work (to do),” Tagovailoa said.

Buffalo showed they’re the class of the AFC East in October. The question is if the Dolphins can catch up when they meet again in January.