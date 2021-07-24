Dave Hyde: Fourteen years later, Ted Ginn was the right pick for the Dolphins’ offense

This is not exactly a column about Ted Ginn Jr. retiring. He did so recently after 14 NFL seasons, showing the rare speed and relentless work ethic that made then-Dolphins general manager Randy Mueller draft him in 2007.

This isn’t exactly a column about how Mueller got the pick right, either. Everyone sees that by now, even the unnamed scout who watched the first several picks before the Dolphins and said in the draft room, “This is going exactly how we want.”

Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn was available, he meant. Quinn was the popular pick. Outside at the team’s draft party, fans chanted in anticipation, “Bra-dy, Bra-dy …”

Mueller listened to the scout and said to himself, “You have no idea.”

This, then, is a column about expectations and opening narratives and how random intersections of time and place affect careers. Would Tom Brady be as big a winner if Bill Belichick hadn’t helped him grow with a coddling offense and great defense in his early years?

Would Derek Jeter be seen as a big of a winner if he was drafted by a lost Kansas City Royals franchise?

Zach Thomas will get in the Hall of Fame. He deserves it. But what if the Dolphins linebacker hadn’t played behind big defensive tackles in a 4-3 defense? What if he had played in a 3-4 defense where his undersized body took on 300-pound guards like John Offerdahl, did and suffered an injury-shortened career?

There’s a randomness to sports careers that is rarely discussed. The best way to measure that is Ginn’s. He stepped into the worst possible situation with the Dolphins.

Fans didn’t just boo when his name was picked. First-year coach Cam Cameron showed the first signs of being unfit for the job by adding comedy to the controversy. He told the downward-thumbing crowd to turn them around. He said they’d not just drafted Ginn but, “the whole Ginn family.”

If there was no coach for Ginn, there was no quarterback, either. Quinn wasn’t the right man, as his career showed. John Beck, drafted in the second round, was a hope who didn’t pan out.

“Would we have loved to draft a great quarterback with our top pick?” Mueller said this week. “Sure. There wasn’t just one available. People to this day hate me for drafting [Ginn]. But we were a slow, plodding offense.

“It made more sense drafting him than taking a quarterback we were lukewarm on with a contract we’d be struggling to justify.”

Sure, Ginn struggled as a rookie. He fumbled three times. The plays people noticed the most involved him running out of bounds to avoid contact. But you could see the speed waiting to be untapped.

It didn’t get any easier when Bill Parcells came in the next year. Parcells liked big and strong guys. Ginn was neither. Undrafted Davone Bess even took over Ginn’s punt return job, because, “I think the punt returner is a strong-body guy, strong physically, and capable of making the first guy miss,” coach Tony Sparano said.

After three Dolphins years, Ginn merited only a fifth-round pick in a trade to San Francisco. He did a little better in three years there. His speed always was something used if just as a decoy.

It wasn’t until he went to Carolina in his seventh year that his career took off. He finally had a system and quarterback in Cam Newton to help. He had 10 touchdowns in 2013. He had four catches for 74 yards in a Super Bowl loss in 2015.

He was never great. He never was a No. 1 receiver. But he was a relentless stayer, the guy who never left the party, forever showing up on Sunday to the point you’d sometimes catch him on TV and think, “He’s still playing?”

Now he’s done. His 5,742 yards from scrimmage ranks 45th in NFL history between Amari Cooper and Devonta Freeman. His 9,523 return yards on kickoffs and punts rank fourth on the all-time list after Josh Cribbs, Devin Hester and Darren Sproles.

That’s the good company his career keeps. It’s the career Mueller foresaw. Mueller, as if underlining the randomness of careers, wasn’t around the Dolphins after 2007.

He had a good draft that year, too. Besides Ginn, he took: an eight-year NFL starter in center Samson Satele in the second round; defensive tackle Paul Soliai, who Atlanta later signed to a franchise contract, in the fourth; and Pro Bowl punter Brandon Fields in the seventh round.

But Mueller was married to Cameron, whose team went 1-15. Parcells fumigated the room of everyone. Mueller became a national scout for San Diego for 10 years.

Every once in a while Mueller would see Ginn’s game or look at a line of day’s statistics and think: Yep, that’s it. He’s having the career we knew he could.

What makes a good career? Talent? Perseverance? There’s a measure of random luck, too. Mueller got the pick right. Ginn got his career right. Finally, 14 years later, it’s easy for everyone to see.