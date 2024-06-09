Dave Hyde: Big-Game Bob carries the Panthers to Game 1 win in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE — Again at the end of the night, after Sergei Bobrovsky stopped his 33rd and final shot, going down to the ice on his knees to smother the puck, the chant started in the arena with a rising energy as the finish line neared.

Related Articles

“Bob-by! Bob-by!’’ the home crowd chanted.

This was the first South Florida crowd to witness Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final, and the first to watch the Panthers take the lead in the championship series with a 3-0 win against Edmonton. This chant, background noise for much of the night, saluted the story of the night one more time.

“Bob-by! Bob-by!”

This, to be sure, wasn’t the Panthers’ blueprint to victory, watching two Edmonton breakaways in the first period, letting their big guns get repeated chances on Bobrovsky’s doorstep and flirting with disaster by giving up three power-play chances in the first two periods.

“We had our chances,’’ as Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Panthers had Bobrovsky. Big-Game Bob was like Playoff Jimmy Butler so often for the Miami Heat. He was the night’s difference.

“I just play my structure and just try to squeeze the gap and just do my best to (make the) stop,’’ he said. “We re-set, get ready for the next one.”

He is like that, machine-like, implacable, restrained with his words in public as much as movement in the crease. He showed a talent for conservation not just of body parts in making saves, but of psyche, when perhaps the second-best offensive player in the game, Leon Draisaitl, made a crisp, cross-ice pass to the best player alone by the net early in the third period.

McDavid, as he had been so much this game, was in his personal kill zone. Bobrovsky coolly moved across the crease for the save. That’s how it was from the opening seconds of Game 1 when Edmonton’s Zach Hyman was alone with the puck before Bobrovsky as the recipient of a Panthers turnover.

Hyman had 54 goals this season. So, he knows what to do with a puck as much McDavid and Draisaitl. But Bobrovsky stood firm, his body in proper position, the first shot of the Final going off his mask.

“Cracked it with his head,’’ Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

That was just the start of a night that needed Olympic judges to score Bobrovsky’s best save.

Was it when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skated in alone from the blue line on Bobrovsky, who stuck out a leg for the save? Or was it a one-two combination of shots on Edmonton’s third power play, the second of which was a McDavid backhand alone in front of the net?

“Every goalie has strengths and weaknesses,’’ Knoblauch said. “Every system has strength and weaknesses. And then, there’s luck.”

Ah, puck luck. That’s part of it. The question simmered after Saturday if Edmonton would be happy playing seven games like this and taking their chances. The Panthers made full use of their scant chances.

Edmonton had outshot the Panthers early in the second period, 17-5, but the Panthers scored two goals worth framing. The first was a tic-tac-toe Sam Reinhart-to-Aleksander Barkov-to-Carter Verhaeghe textbook play for the goal.

The second was equally representative of the Panthers. Sam Bennett chased down a puck he dumped behind the Edmonton net and won the battle on the boards for it. He then passed out front to Evan Rodrigues, who buried it over Stuart Skinner’s shoulder.

That’s all Bobrovsky needed. You can’t pry thoughts out of him on what winning the Stanley Cup would mean to him.

“I’m here for the guys playing, not for myself,’’ he said. “I’m nothing without them.”

Only two players in this series are older than Bobrovsky at 35. The Panthers’ fourth-line center, Kyle Okposo, is 36. Edmonton’s third-line wing, Corey Perry, is 39. So, neither has the demands or the stage of Bobrovsky.

This might be his last chance, too. If so, if Game 1, is an indication, he’ll make the most of it. He saved every Edmonton shot and, in so doing, saved the Panthers’ night.