Dave Hendrick: Liverpool’s Trent In Midfield vs Right-Back Debate

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Midfield Dilemma

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s versatility has once again sparked debates among Liverpool fans and pundits. As discussed in the latest episode of The Daily Red podcast by Dave Hendrick, the focus on Trent’s role—whether as a right-back or in midfield—continues to divide opinions.

Performance Analysis: England vs. Bosnia

In a recent match for England, Trent started in midfield alongside Conor Gallagher. According to Hendrick, “he had a pretty poor first half and then a very good second half.” The struggle was attributed to Gallagher’s defensive inadequacies and lack of tactical discipline, highlighting the necessity for a more robust defensive partner if Trent is to thrive in a midfield role.

The Right-Back Debate

Trent’s traditional role as a right-back has come under scrutiny, with some suggesting he should be deployed differently. Hendrick passionately argues, “Trent at right-back works and it works really well,” citing Liverpool’s successful seasons where Trent played a pivotal role in the defence. He adds, “we’ve seen him be an above-average defender,” particularly highlighting his performances in Champions League finals against elite players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr.

Potential Midfield Roles

The idea of Trent playing as a central midfielder or even a six has been floated, but Hendrick dismisses these suggestions as “nonsensical notions.” He proposes that Trent could potentially fit into a box midfield in a 4-4-2 formation, provided he has a dominant ball-winner alongside him. However, he emphasises that such a setup would require significant adjustments to Liverpool’s current squad, including the acquisition of new full-backs and a defensive midfielder.

Criticisms and Comparisons

Hendrick doesn’t shy away from criticising the media and other pundits, especially those who compare Trent unfavourably with other legendary full-backs. He argues, “the issue isn’t Trent at right-back; the issue is everything else.” He points out that other celebrated full-backs like Dani Alves and Marcelo had their defensive frailties but were never subject to the same level of scrutiny. Hendrick asserts, “you can’t play him right-back because you can’t trust the other defenders in that team,” emphasising that the problem lies with the overall defensive structure rather than Trent’s abilities.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

In conclusion, Hendrick advocates for sticking with Trent at right-back, with some modifications to suit the team’s evolving tactical needs. He suggests, “play Trent at right-back or play him right side of a midfield three. Try both, hopefully stick with him at right-back.” This sentiment reflects the broader consensus that while Trent’s offensive capabilities are exceptional, his defensive contributions are often undervalued and misunderstood.