Dave Hakstol set to coach in NHL's Winter Classic

Dec. 31—GRAND FORKS — Dave Hakstol is about to coach in the NHL's biggest regular-season event.

Hakstol, the head coach of the Seattle Kraken, will be behind the bench for his first Winter Classic — the annual outdoor New Year's Day game.

Seattle will take on defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas in a matchup between the NHL's two newest franchises. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners.

It is the 15th Winter Classic and the 39th NHL outdoor game.

The weather forecast for puck drop is 46 degrees and cloudy with no rain.

If there is rain, T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof that can cover the playing surface.

Hakstol and his family participated in a recreational skate Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

After the recreational skate, Hakstol said his family members attended the Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers game. They plan to watch the University of Washington-University of Texas playoff football game on TV after the Winter Classic.

"You can't encapsulate how great of a sports city this is than over the next 36 hours," Hakstol said at his press conference Sunday.

This is the third outdoor game Hakstol has coached in. He's 1-1.

His first outdoor experience came when he was the head coach at UND.

UND played Omaha on Feb. 9, 2013 at T.D. Ameritrade Park, the site of the College World Series.

UND used first-period goals by Jordan Schmaltz, Nick Mattson and Mitch MacMillan to build a 3-0 lead. Corban Knight tacked on a goal in the second and Danny Kristo finished the 5-2 win with a goal in the third.

Hakstol's second outdoor game came when he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers played the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Stadium Series game on Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field, home of the NFL's Steelers. The Flyers lost that game 4-2. Moorhead's Matt Cullen scored the game-winning goal.

Seattle is 14-14-9 for 37 points in 37 games. Vegas is 22-10-5 for 49 points in 37 games.

Who: Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle.

TV: TNT (GF Ch. 59/742 HD).