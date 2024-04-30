Dave Hakstol out as head coach of Seattle Kraken

Apr. 29—GRAND FORKS — One year after being named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year, Dave Hakstol is out in Seattle.

The Kraken confirmed the move Monday afternoon.

"I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve. Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken's next head coach immediately."

The Kraken went 34-35-13 this season and missed the playoffs.

A year ago, in the second season as a franchise, Seattle reached the playoffs and upset defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in the first round.

The Kraken signed Hakstol to a two-year extension on July 19, 2023. That extension was set to begin this upcoming season.

Hakstol served as UND's head coach from 2004-15.

He left UND in 2015 to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. Hakstol was with the Flyers for three-and-a-half seasons.

Philadelphia reached the playoffs and lost first round in two of his first three years. He was fired midseason of Year 4.

Hakstol spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being hired by Francis in Seattle.

Hakstol and Francis knew each other from the IIHF Men's World Championships.