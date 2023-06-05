Dave Gumby avoids spinner on final lap to take truck race at Fremont

Like father, like son. Crew chief Guy Myers, left, poses with his driver Bryan Sebetto. Driver Cap Henry and his son, crew chief Zack Myers, right. It was the first time father and son won at Fremont Speedway as crew chiefs on the same night in different divisions.

Bryan Sebetto hadn't won a race at Fremont Speedway in 10 years.

History and nostalgia brought him back. Sebetto wasn’t supposed to race Saturday, but when he saw it was Speedway Hall of Fame induction night, his team decided to give it a shot.

"I told my wife I really want to race that night," Sebetto said. "I was lucky enough to have won a 410 championship here and be part of the hall of fame trophy presentation, that is such a cool deal. I’ve driven for Sonny Burmeister who is in the hall of fame and good friends with a lot of hall of fame members.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"This is very special to me."

Cap Henry

It paid off as the track’s 2011 champion in the 410 sprints took the lead from teammate Seth Schneider with just nine laps to go and swept the weekend in the 305 sprints. He won Friday at Attica and took his 24th career win at Fremont, his first since 2013.

“That was just a testament to just how good this car has been," Sebetto said. "It must be something about those Myers boys because Zack has Cap on rails and Guy (Myers, Zack’s dad) has had this thing excellent the last four or five races."

Cap Henry remained hot behind the wheel of the Jeff Ward Motorsports 410 sprint car Saturday, claiming his third straight win at Fremont on Vision Quest Night. It was the fourth win of the season at Speedway for the Republic driver, fourth straight between Speedway and Attica Raceway Park and fifth of the season overall.

Advertisement

The dominance is reminiscent of 2020, when Henry claimed the title of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series. Henry entered Saturday second in AFCS points.

He took the lead from Cole Macedo, the 2022 AFCS champion, on Lap 2, sliced through heavy lapped traffic and survived a caution with just two laps to go to earn his 16th career win at Fremont. Macedo, Nate Dussel, AFCS point leader Stuart Brubaker and Zeth Sabo rounded out the top five.

“Everything is just going our way," Henry said. "Sometimes when you’re good, you’re good and everyone is just doing their jobs. Zack Myers has been doing a really good job. Chris Wilson, Jeff Ward, Gary Griff. Everyone has been working very hard and this thing is just so fast.

"It makes my job a lot of fun making sure I just do my part of it. About half way through I was just trying to get through lapped traffic as fast as I could and I look over at Zack coming off of two and he’s telling me to slow down so obviously I was pushing the issue a little bit there."

Advertisement

Paul Weaver, who has won the last three NAPA of Bryan AFCS titles, will more than likely remain atop this year's standings with his fifth place finish Saturday.

Ottawa Lake, Michigan’s Dave Gumby Jr. held off several challenges from first Jamie Miller and then Dana Fry to survive a lapped truck spinning right in front of him on the last lap. He navigated the ensuing one lap shootout to claim his second Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature win of the season.

Gumby has four career wins at Fremont.

Speedway is host Saturday to the second night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions for the Rick Ferkel Classic. The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will also be in action.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Bryan Sebetto earns first Fremont race victory in 10 years