Dave Gettleman: “Stating the obvious” to say it’s an important year for Daniel Jones

The Giants have gone 18-46 over the last four years and haven’t won a playoff game since beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, so it wasn’t a big surprise to see the team take an aggressive approach to the offseason in a bid to change their fortunes.

Many of their moves were designed to build a strong offense around quarterback Daniel Jones, who is heading into his third season after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. His first two seasons have seen more downs than ups, which is also true of General Manager Dave Gettleman’s three seasons on the job.

Gettleman expressed his “great confidence” in Jones on SiriusXM NFL Radio while noting that “it takes time” that neither he nor Jones may have if things don’t come together this year.

“This is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us,” Gettleman said, via the New York Post. “What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious.”

Some of the new pieces to the offense have been sidelined by injuries this summer, but the pressure for Jones to produce isn’t likely to change because of who else is on the field.

