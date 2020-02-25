Dave Gettleman says Giants “open for business” regarding trading back in draft

There were those that thought the Giants should have traded down in the first round of each of the last two drafts, but General Manager Dave Gettleman wasn’t one of them.

Gettleman stayed at No. 2 in 2018 to select running back Saquon Barkley, stayed at No. 6 to take quarterback Daniel Jones last year and never blinked when making it clear that he never gave much thought to adding picks while possibly remaining in position to take those players at lower spots. Those moves didn’t allow the Giants to avoid another high pick this year as they’re slated to pick fourth during April’s draft in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Gettleman said at a press conference, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that the team is “open for business” when it comes to trading back this time. If so, it would mark a serious change in approach.

As Peter King noted in this week’s Football Morning in America, Gettleman has overseen seven drafts as the G.M. of the Panthers and Giants and he has never once traded down. Gettleman signaled his reticence to make such deals on Tuesday when he said you can “trade yourself out of a good player” so being open for business may not mean much for the likelihood of making a deal.