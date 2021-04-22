Dave Gettleman: Some players who opted out looked like me at Pro Days

GlobeNewswire

KetaDASH www.ketadash.com to be the first Intravenous (IV) based, home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed KetamineMIAMI, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today the Company is ahead of schedule and plans launch its KetaDASH www.ketadash.com ketamine IV therapy by the end of the second quarter. In a February 26, 2021 press release Ehave announced plans to launch open testing of its KetaDASH ketamine IV therapy in the second quarter. Ehave has engaged legal counsel to advise the Company on the rollout of KetaDASH. Ehave has also secured an umbrella policy to cover liability and malpractice insurance on each home delivery service. Within the next 60 days, KetaDASH plans to begin signing up customers and start referring to local clinics. Ehave is currently in negotiations with multiple entities to franchise the KetaDASH platform, or buy license across the United States. The KetaDASH platform allows licensed ketamine clinics and patients who have been prescribed ketamine by a physician to administer the treatment at home intravenously. This gives the clinic an opportunity to increase revenues by treating patients who are unable to come to their office. KetaDASH will provide the platform for medical practitioners to administer Ketamine intravenously to patients at home. Ketamine is currently used to help ease pain and allows sedatives to be effective at lower doses, lessening the amount of potentially addictive pain medication required after certain medical procedures. Ketamine is now being studied as a treatment for major depression, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression. KetaDASH is a personalized mental care platform designed to instantly connect patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy at home under expert supervision. The platform has been strategically designed as a smart and intuitive dashboard from where patients and their associated nurses can get detailed insight on treatments. The KetaDASH platform will include software, staffing, protocols, and equipment. Ehave has designed a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDASH from where the clients and the associated nurses can get detailed insight on how the Ketamine therapy is working. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments. KetaDASH has an agreement in place with Vein-Eye Carry to use its infrared imaging technology. Everyday there are 30 million to 40 million vein punctures worldwide and approximately 3 million in the USA. Delays in treatment can occur in approximately 25 percent of all patients due to the inability to establish IV access, or "find a vein," as it is more commonly referred to. One in three attempts to establish IV access result in failure in adults, and one in two attempts fail in pediatrics. With critically ill patients the failure rate of vein punctures ranges from 10% to 40% where vein punctures are more difficult. "Forward thinking Technology is going to be the next wave of how we receive healthcare," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave. Mr. Farrington continued, "The next wave of healthcare innovation is the evolution of ecosystems. KetaDASH has the ability to change the lives of those suffering from mental health issues.” Ehave Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, said, "Our continued dedication and commitment to mental health is making KetaDASH a reality. Many patients who need ketamine therapy are homebound. KetaDASH gives us the ability to provide ketamine as a psychedelic-assisted therapy for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD or other mental or emotional health challenges. KetaDASH will not only provide potentially lifesaving Ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, it will also provide Ehave the opportunity to build a revenue producing platform.” Additional Ehave Inc. Information We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc. The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA. Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1 About Ehave, Inc. Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com. Contact: Ehave Inc Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez Gabe@Ehave.com Investor Relations: Email: Ir@Ehave.com Phone: (623) 261-9046