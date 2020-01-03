Dave Gettleman: Pat Shurmur “was most enamored with” Daniel Jones

Pat Shurmur has been fired as the Giants’ head coach, but he’s still being recognized as the person who identified Daniel Jones as the team’s franchise quarterback of the future.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said Shurmur was the person who first pointed to Jones, the former Duke quarterback whom the Giants took with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, as a quarterback the Giants should consider drafting.

“We looked at all the quarterbacks and right up front Pat was most enamored with Daniel,” Gettleman said on WFAN, via the New York Post. “We just kept investigating. You look at Pat’s history with quarterbacks . . . the young guys and what he’s gotten out of them. For him to be that enamored with him, it certainly made me do my homework.”

Gettleman ultimately had the final say to select Jones, but it was Shurmur who led the way toward the franchise settling on Jones. If Jones turns into a star, Shurmur will deserve some credit — and if Jones disappoints, Gettleman has the ready-made excuse that he was just giving the head coach the quarterback he wanted.