Dave Gettleman: Panthers “feel like this is 2015 all over again”

The Panthers spent last offseason talking about trying to avoid the Super Bowl hangover. They did not avoid the Super Bowl hangover.

But Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman thinks an offseason spent plugging in veteran parts has his team closer to the group that went 15-1 in 2015 than last year’s 6-10 mess.

“Last year we were tired, and I think guys got carried away,” Gettleman said, via the team’s official website. “It’s hard – I’ve seen a Super Bowl hangover after you win it and after you lose it, and it ain’t pretty.

“There’s a different attitude this year. I feel like this is 2015 all over again with this group.”

Many of the key pieces are still in place, but the Panthers shored up obvious weak spots by signing free agents including left tackle Matt Kalil, defensive end Julius Peppers, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and safety Mike Adams.

Coupled with a year of experience for the rookie corners who were thrown into the fire (because Gettleman pushed them there when he pulled the franchise tag from Josh Norman) and drafting potential offensive impact players in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, Gettleman hopes he’s checked off all the necessary boxes.

“I feel good about the roster, I feel good about the team,” Gettleman said. “I really like where we’re at.”

And because it reminds him so much of when they were similarly stocked, he can’t help but feel optimistic.