Dave Gettleman 'not getting fleeced' trading back in NFL Draft

GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) held on April 22, 2021 (the “Meeting”). There were 14,782,173 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 70.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares). Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 26, 2021, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below. Name of directorVotes for appointment to the Board of DirectorsVotes for as a % of votes castVotes withheldVotes withheld as a % of votes cast James F. Billett14,211,72299.6845,4090.32Marcia L. Brown14,211,22299.6845,9090.32A. Michelle Lally14,153,11799.27104,0140.73Jonathan A. Morgan14,043,06399.50214,0681.50Vanessa L. Morgan14,220,35099.7436,7810.26R. Neil Raymond14,219,95099.7437,1810.26Michael A. Smedley14,221,92299.7535,2090.25 In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Canadian General Investments, Limited Jonathan A. Morgan President & CEO Phone: (416) 366-2931 Fax: (416) 366-2729 e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca