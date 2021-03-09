Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge remain committed to Daniel Jones as Giants QB: 'He's everything we want'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones vs Cincinnati Bengals

Asked point blank on Tuesday whether their stance had changed on Daniel Jones and if they were tempted to jump into the quarterback market with lots of movement expected this offseason, Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge both gave an emphatic 'no.'



"No, it hasn't at all," Judge told reporters via Zoom. "It hasn't at all. And again, we have confidence in Daniel. He's a player that we want to work with going forward with this team.

"He showed us a lot of improvements. A lot of things. I go on and on about how much we respect him and like him and how the locker room responds to him. The simple answer to that is no."



Despite numbers that weren't eye opening in 2020 when compared to his rookie season, Jones was named the Giants' most improved player by Pro Football Focus after the season, writing in part:

This one may seem like a mistake, given that many of Jones’ passing numbers actually took a step back in his second season, but those passing numbers don’t tell the entire story. Jones’ PFF grade — a number designed to isolate the play of a quarterback from his supporting cast — actually improved from 65.9 as a rookie to 78.4 in 2020.

Talking about Jones on Tuesday, Gettleman said the Giants have done their evaluation and "really believe he's the guy."



"No reason to go look (for other quarterbacks)," Gettleman said. "What we're doing isn't fantasy football -- we're not playing it, we're not doing that. We've got a conviction on him, he's everything we want, he's got all the physical skills.

"Again, I say this all the time -- the kid just finished his second year of NFL football. How many of us after two years at our new job were great? We all start at Point A and we hopefully get to Point Z. But the one common denominator is it takes time. Everybody's gotta understand that. We believe in Daniel and that's where it is."

While there is expected to be lots of movement with quarterbacks this season, perhaps even involving Deshaun Watson and/or Russell Wilson, the Giants don't have the draft capital or salary cap space to make a deal work for either star.

And when it comes to the draft, the Giants -- who are set to select at No. 11 -- are not expected to have any shot to even come close to picking Zach Wilson or Justin Fields.

It should also be noted that Jones operated in 2020 without running back Saquon Barkley, without a true No. 1 receiving option, with a tight end (Evan Engram) whose propensity for drops were incredibly costly, and behind an offensive line that is still finding its footing.

When you take all of the above into account and combine it with the flashes Jones has shown, the Giants' choice to stick with him heading into Year 3 makes perfect sense.