Dave Gettleman on critics of Adoree' Jackson signing: Time will tell

Josh Alper
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman met the media on Tuesday and much of the discussion focused on the team’s moves in free agency.

The Giants re-signed Leonard Williams and then brought in wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, tight end Kyle Rudolph and others from outside the organization. Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with $25 million guaranteed after being released by the Titans so they wouldn’t have to pay him over $10 million this season.

The move has not been met with universally positive reactions and Gettleman was asked about that on Tuesday. He said “time will tell” and remarked that a great thing about America is that everyone has an opinion before saying what he likes about Jackson.

“He’s got inside/outside flex,” Gettleman said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “He’s a legitimate cover guy. He can run. He’s a very smart football player. He’s got ball skills. All that stuff made him worth that.”

Gettleman’s right that time will tell whether the Giants made the right investment. Given the Giants’ 15-33 record since hiring the G.M., being correct would be a welcome feather in Gettleman’s cap.

Dave Gettleman on critics of Adoree’ Jackson signing: Time will tell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

