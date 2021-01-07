A year ago, the Cowboys parted ways with Jason Garrett. This year, the Giants are worried about losing him.

Garrett, the Giants’ offensive coordinator, will interview with the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

The Giants kept defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from interviewing for potential job openings with a contract extension. The team, though, has not offered Garrett a new deal or a raise to return in 2021, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Still, General Manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants are “antsy” about the prospect of losing Garrett.

While the Giants finished 31st in yards and 31st in points this season, they want quarterback Daniel Jones to have the same offensive system for a second consecutive year after two coordinators in his first two years.

“There always needs to be adjustments year to year,” Joe Judge said this week, via Rock. “The league is always evolving. You’re always trying to find more creative ways to do things. For any player on the team, notably the quarterback, it’s important to have a solid base. But they have to evolve in their careers as we go along the way as well. You can’t be afraid of changes or adjustments within your own systems or schemes, adding different types of plays, finding different ways of being creative within your own personnel.”

Dave Gettleman “antsy” about possibly losing Jason Garrett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk