Dave Dombrowski: A 'longshot' Red Sox make significant move by end of Winter Meetings

Don't expect the Red Sox to make any significant moves before the end of the Winter Meetings.

Dave Dombrowski said on Wednesday that it's a "longshot" Boston gets a deal done before everyone heads out of Las Vegas.

"I wouldn't rule out that we would do something, because things happen and we talk to clubs, but I'd be surprised if anything really significant happened," Dombrowski said.

"Let's just pretend that you made a trade right now when you walked out of here -- and we're not. Well, you have to exchange medical information, you have to do all that, so the possibility to get all that done and announced by the time people leave I'd say is a longshot. Could it happen? Yeah, but I'd say it's not probable."

The Red Sox are said to be in the market for a relief pitcher, but Dombrowski expressed a lack of progress being made on that front.

"I don't know. I really don't," Dombrowski said. "I just, I keep thinking it's going to, but nothing seems to happen. So I don't really know. It's gotta happen at some point. I mean we're only, less than two weeks away from Christmas, so you would think at some point it's going to happen."

Adam Ottavino and David Robertson are two bullpen arms the Red Sox have been linked to during the Winter Meetings. Dombrowski already implied the team won't be re-signing closer Craig Kimbrel, who reportedly is seeking a six-year, $100 million deal in free agency.

