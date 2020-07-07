Dave Dombrowski joins group attempting to bring MLB team to Nashville

The next major league team Dave Dombrowski runs might be a new one.

The former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations has joined Music City Baseball LLC, a group seeking to bring a Major League Baseball team to Nashville.

Dombrowski will serve as a baseball advisor and consultant for Music City Baseball, whose board also includes his former Red Sox special assistant, Tony LaRussa, and ex-Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart.

"It's clear to me that Nashville is ready for Major League Baseball, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions as it works to bringing a team here," Dombrowski said Monday in a statement, via The Tennessean. "From its relationship with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to its community support, Music City Baseball has built a strong foundation."

Music City Baseball was formed in 2019 and is hoping to land an expansion franchise in Nashville or have a current MLB team relocate to the Tennessee capital.

This is an interesting next step for Dombrowski, who helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series during his four-year tenure in Boston. The 63-year-old Chicago native previously held general manager jobs with the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers and won the 1997 World Series with the Marlins.

If Dombrowski and the Music City Baseball team are successful in bringing baseball to Nashville, might their next step be courting 2021 free agent and Nashville native Mookie Betts?

