Dave Dombrowski: Does 'due diligence' mean the Red Sox are in on Giancarlo Stanton?

Dave Dombrowski told the Boston Herald he can't talk about specific players, of course, but responded to reports of the Red Sox being in on Giancarlo Stanton trade talks by saying they "try to do our due diligence in every regard."

This comes after a Saturday report where a source told the Miami Herald of the Red Sox, "They're definitely in play," on Stanton, 28, the right-handed slugger who hit 59 homers for the Miami Marlins last season but carries with him a contract due to pay him $295 over the next 10 seasons, with an opt-out after the 2020 season.

There's also the matter of what young players the Red Sox would part with to make a deal and beat out the other suitors. Mookie Betts? Rafael Devers? Andrew Benintendi? Xander Bogaerts? Other prospects?

An earlier report from MLB.com Friday said the Red Sox had been in on "preliminary talks" on Stanton, along with the Cardinals, Phillies and Giants.

Red Sox owner John Henry said after new manager Alex Cora's introductory press conference last week that the team was prepared to add payroll even if it meant exceeding the luxury tax threshold. Dombrowski also has made no secret of the Sox' need for a power bat. The Marlins, with ex-Yankees legend Derek Jeter among their new owners, are looking to shed payroll. Dombrowski, the former Marlins and Tigers executive, dealt with his old team before with a blockbuster trade that sent Miguel Cabrera from Florida to Detroit in 2007.