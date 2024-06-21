Dave Clark, local baseball figures at special Rickwood Field Game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Dave Clark has done so much in the game of baseball.

The first pro player to ever play the game with polio, Clark has also coached, mentored and given opportunity to thousands of baseball enthusiasts around the country. Thursday, Clark was in attendance for the special MLB Rickwood Field Game in Birmingham, Alabama. The game pitted the San Francisco Giants vs. the St. Louis Cardinals which was dedicated to honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues.

Clark was the owner of the final Negro League team, the Indianapolis Clowns franchise. Indianapolis even played exhibition games in Corning when Clark served as a player/owner in the 1980’s and 90’s. The team turned into a traveling all-star team entertaining and inspiring fans for years.

(PHOTO: Dave Clark with former Indianapolis Clowns player Henry Mullins)

Clark is also prominently known for his dedication to serving kids with disabilities. Clark’s Disability Dream and Do Camps are a true model of success for giving kids the opportunity to simply play the game they love.

Also in attendance at the venue was Horseheads’ Austin Teets. The former Horseheads standout player is now the strength coach for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The celebration of the Negro Leagues comes just days after one of its all-time greatest legends, Willie Mays, passed away. Mays died peacefully at his home Tuesday at 93. The Cardinals went on to beat the Giants 6-5. With special presentations, stories of grace and strength, honoring the Negro Leagues was a night no one will forget in Birmingham.

(PHOTO: Clark with former NFL great, Reggie White’s Dad Charles White, a former Negro Leauge player)

