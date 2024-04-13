Dave Challinor: Stockport County boss eyes 'big prize’ of League Two title

Boss Dave Challinor said "the big prize" of the League Two title is still ahead of Stockport after they sealed promotion with victory over Morecambe.

Saturday's 2-0 victory was County's sixth-straight win but they were prevented from also clinching the title by Wrexham's thumping of Forest Green.

A win at Notts County on Tuesday would secure Stockport the championship.

"I hope we can perform to get the two points we need to lift the trophy," Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It feels strange to be honest because it's [promotion] potentially the greatest achievement I've had as a manager, but it doesn't feel quite right with the lingering opportunity to go and win the title."

After losing to Carlisle in the play-off final last season, Challinor said he had his sights on bouncing back from that disappointment by targeting the title from the start of this campaign.

"As much as today's great to celebrate in front of our supporters, Tuesday could be a day that players don't often get to experience even once in their careers," he said.

"So, my fingers are crossed that we can celebrate something which was the goal at the beginning of the season."

Saturday's promotion is Challinor's second since he joined as Stockport boss in 2021, but he insisted the work will begin straight away in preparation for Tuesday.

"At some point I might feel different but we're back in [training] tomorrow before we go to Notts County," he added.

"As much as it's a great achievement [to be promoted] and I'm not quashing what it means to me or the club, I'm just not a good loser or winner either.

"The big prize is still in front of us, and we can win it on Tuesday night. That's what I'm looking forward to."