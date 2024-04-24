Dave Canales: I told Xavier Legette, 50 other guys that we're going to draft them

Former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette said this week that the Panthers told him they're "really hoping I can make it the second round" and that they plan to take him with the 33rd overall pick on Friday night.

Legette's words might have led to a sense of deja vu from other prospects who expect to hear their name called this week. Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked about Legette's comments on Wednesday and he confirmed that he said that to the wideout. Canales then said Legette had plenty of company when it came to hearing those things from the team.

"Oh yeah, I said that to him, and 50 other guys," Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team's website.

Legette says he's felt a growing relationship with the Panthers over the course of the pre-draft process, but that's no guarantee that they'll actually be taking him given the opportunity. And it will work out well for Legette if they don't even get the chance because that will mean the wideout is a first-round pick.