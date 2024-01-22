Dave Canales to have second interview for Panthers head coach

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales will have another chance to make a positive impression on a different team in the NFC South.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Canales will have a second interview with the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy.

Canales, 42, just finished his first season with the Bucs. Calling plays for quarterback Baker Mayfield, Canales helped Tampa Bay win its third consecutive division title. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32-9 in the wild card round before falling to the Lions 31-23 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay finished No. 20 in points scored and No. 23 in total yards in 2023.

Canales was previously a longtime Seahawks assistant under head coach Pete Carroll. He was previously the team’s receivers coach from 2010-2017 before being promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He was the passing game coordinator from 2020-2021 before going back to quarterbacks coach in 2022.