Dave Canales confirms Panthers’ ‘draft promise’ to Xavier Legette . . . sorta

Did Dave Canales really say what Xavier Legette said he said? Apparently, he did—but there’s a pretty important bit of context that should accompany it.

In our recent interview with Legette, the University of South Carolina wide receiver told analyst John Crumpler that the Carolina Panthers essentially gave him a draft promise.

“I’ve met with the Panthers about four or five times,” he said. “The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow. They’re really hoping I can make it the second round. They keep on telling me if I’m sitting at 33, they’re gonna take me.”

“I’ve met with the Panthers 4 or 5 times… They keep telling me that if I’m sitting at (pick) 33 they’re going to take me.” South Carolina WR Xavier Legette was not shy about disclosing his relationship with the receiver-needy, local Carolina Panthers. The interest is real. pic.twitter.com/xB1gZ9PpNE — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 22, 2024

Following his team’s second session of voluntary minicamp, Canales was asked about Legette’s comment this afternoon—and he didn’t shoot it down entirely.

“Yeah. Oh yeah,” he replied. “I mean, it was a great conversation. I definitely said that to him and about 50 other guys. It’s actually a lead-in question. ‘So when we draft you at 33, what happens now?’ And then there’s a bunch of questions that happen after that.”

Panthers coach Dave Canales on South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette saying the team told him he would be the pick if available at 33: ‘‘I’ve told him and about 50 others that.’’ pic.twitter.com/gzhfm9B1p5 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) April 24, 2024

Given Carolina’s well-noted interest in the Mullins, S.C. native as well as their need for another dynamic pass catcher, Legette has been a popular projection for one of the team’s early second-round picks. While they currently do not have a selection for Thursday night, the Panthers are the gatekeepers for Day 2 with Pick No. 33 and are also equipped with Pick No. 39 thanks to their trade of outside linebacker Brian Burns.

And while Legette would make sense for the organization at either spot, he’s clearly not the only prospect who’s in the conversation.

