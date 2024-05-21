Dave Canales: Bryce Young has been "fantastic" learning the Panthers' new offense

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is heading into his second NFL season, learning his second offense, and Dave Canales is Young's third head coach. Canales is pleased with what Young has done this offseason, with a lot of change and a lot to learn.

Asked how Young is picking up the new playbook, Canales said Young already has a great handle on the concepts in the Panthers' offense.

"He's doing fantastic with it," Canales said.

After the Panthers' first voluntary full-team offseason practice, Canales said Young has grasped what the coaching staff is teaching him.

"As I expect him to do, he's really mastering that part of it," Canales said. "So, really pleased."

Young struggled through an ugly rookie year last season, with the Panthers winning just two games and finishing with the worst record in the NFL. Young didn't look like a first overall pick should look, and it's Canales's job to change that. So far, Canales thinks they're heading in the right direction.