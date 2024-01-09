Dave Canales, Bobby Slowik, Todd Monken among Panthers interview requests

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales wasn't able to lead his team to a lot of points against the Panthers on Sunday, but Carolina still saw something of interest in him.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have requested an interview with Canales for their head coaching vacancy, Canales is in his first season with Tampa after many years on Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle.

Reports also say that the Panthers want to speak to Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Both of them also wrapped up their first seasons calling plays for teams that advanced to the postseason.

The Panthers fired General Manager Scott Fitterer on Monday and reports say they would like to interview Saints assistant G.M./vice president of football operations Khai Harley and Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby for that position.