Dave Campbell’s Texas Football honors Aggies LB Taurean York

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York has been named the Dave Campbell Texas Football All-Texas Defensive Freshman of the Year following his first regular season in College Station.

The Temple, Texas native is no stranger to earning accolades. As a freshman at Temple High School, York shared the Texas District 12-6A co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. He proceeded to earn the district’s Defensive MVP the following three seasons.

York is currently a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

“I’ll tell him he’s 18 going on 30,” former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said of York in August. “I say that from a standpoint of how he learns, how he acts, how he handles things, deals with things, makes calls, has a great understanding of the game of football and handles the maturity parts. He’s a very intelligent guy, a very well-rounded guy and has had a really good camp.”

York made an impact in his first game at Texas A&M, recording two tackles in a 52-10 win against New Mexico State. The following week, he led the defense versus Miami with a team-high seven tackles.

The freshman phenom tallied the most tackles for the Aggies in two other games this season. York had 11, including two for a loss of yards, during a 27-10 victory over Auburn. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble at Tennessee.

Texas A&M will take the field one last time in 2023 against Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire