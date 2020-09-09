Dave Brailsford says Ineos looking for any 'gaps' in team's Covid-19 protocols after staff member's positive test

Sir Dave Brailsford has told Telegraph Sport his team are redoubling efforts to prevent another case of Covid-19 after one of their staff members tested positive for the virus in the latest round of testing.

Brailsford was speaking amid further confusion over how the Covid-19 exclusion rules will apply at this Tour de France.

Ineos were one of four teams – alongside Mitchelton-Scott, Cofidis and AG2R – found to have one positive in their ranks in the last batch of testing. Organisers ASO said before the race that any team found to have two staff members testing positive for Covid-19 ‘within a seven-day period’ would be sent home. However, it is unclear when the clock started ticking on that seven-day countdown or how strictly that rule might be applied.

Half of each team was tested last Sunday and the other half last Monday and they will all be tested again next Sunday and Monday in the same way. The ‘seven-day’ rule could in theory come down to hours or minutes.

Reuters were reporting on Wednesday evening that ASO might backtrack and reset the day-count after consultation with the French government.

Additionally, there is the question of the role of the staff member in question and whether he or she is deemed to be a threat to the race.

This is an issue which was brought up with ASO before the Tour, when teams were concerned they could be excluded even if none of their riders tested positive. ASO briefly relented and said a team would only be excluded if two riders tested positive, only to change back to two staff members under pressure from the government.

Brailsford did not confirm it, but Telegraph Sport understands the staff member who tested positive at Ineos was working a day or two ahead of the race, cleaning and sterilising hotel rooms among other jobs in preparation for the riders.

The person in question has undergone further tests, including blood tests, to rule out a false positive.

Either way, Brailsford said his team were doing absolutely everything they could to avoid further positives. “We’re still waiting for the subsequent test results but in the meantime the staff member in question has left the race and returned home,” he said. “We had a meeting last night and we were trying to think whether there were any gaps in our protocols, whether we’re missing anything.

“I think there’s no doubt about it, when you have staff maybe going in to set hotels up…. we’ve just had three days in a hotel [either side of the rest day] where there were other members of the public basically. And whilst I didn’t set foot in the hotel [Brailsford stays in a motor home while at the Tour] somebody had to go in and set that up in the first place. And at the moment that’s quite high risk.

“So we’ve just been going through everything again to try to identify where the greater areas of risk are, and to see whether we can put any interventions in place. We’re not shopping. Nobody is going to the shops. Somebody goes ahead of the race for us actually. They pick it up and drop it off, and then we pick it up and bring it in to the team. When we stop for petrol nobody goes in… So we’re trying to really limit contact with the general public. And obviously internally in the team – distancing, mask-wearing, gelling and so on – we’re very strict about it.”

Asked how nervous the team were about a second positive – with last year’s winner Egan Bernal in second place overall, just 21 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic – Brailsford added: “Rather than try to ‘avoid’ a scenario, which is very tempting to do, I must say, we’re trying to think about what’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of everybody; to protect the race, to protect our team, to protect everybody. I don’t think necessarily just waiting and crossing our fingers until we may or may not cross some arbitrary barrier is necessarily the right thing to be doing.

“But we’ve had a few [distractions and controversies] over the years and one thing I think we have learned is how to separate out the performance side and the management. There’s a small group of us now managing this. And the performance guys are 100 per cent focused on the performance and doing what they can.”

Story continues