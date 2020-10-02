Davante Adams won’t rush himself onto the field

The Packers need Davante Adams more than ever, and he’s getting closer to a return from his own hamstring injury.

But he said yesterday he wants to make sure he’s back to 100 percent before he puts himself back in a game.

“Correct,” Adams said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I will be making sure I feel normal – like before it happened – before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case.”

Adams practiced on a limited basis yesterday, as news was breaking that Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard had core muscle surgery, and will be out indefinitely.

Lazard’s emergence last week helped mitigate the absence of their star receiver, but the Packers are not what you’d call deep at the position. Adams and Lazard have 30 of the team’s 71 receptions.

Adams suffered the injury Sept. 20 against the Lions. He was doubtful last week, but tested it before last week’s game against the Saints before realizing he couldn’t go.

“That was the plan all week long was to get a good feel to see how I felt come pre-game, just to give me all the time I needed and came to the conclusion that I wasn’t quite ready yet,” Adams said. “It was close. I felt good, but I wanted to be as smart as possible so we decided to hold off on that.”

If Adams can’t play this week, the Packers will be relying on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and an inexperienced group including Tyler Ervin, Darrius Shepherd, and Malik Taylor. They have a bye after this week’s game against the Falcons.

