Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made a good tandem at Fresno State and Carr said recently that he’d put on a “full-court press” to make them teammates again if Adams hits the open market as a free agent in 2021.

That’s on the table right now as the Packers and Adams have not made much progress toward an extension that would keep him in Green Bay. The uncertainty about quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future is something Adams said factors into any thoughts of signing another deal with the Packers, but he’s not ready to talk about other possible landing spots at the moment.

“Well, I mean, I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams said, via Evan Webeck of the Bay Area News Group. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about. But those are cautious waters, so I can’t really dabble in that now.”

Should Adams become a free agent in 2021, the Raiders will likely have a fair amount of company when it comes to putting together a pitch that would bring Adams to their team.

Davante Adams won’t “dabble” into idea of playing with Derek Carr again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk