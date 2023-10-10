Davante Adams: Wish I made more plays, but we got the win

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams didn't stuff the stat sheet during Monday night's game, but he was able to celebrate a win over his former team anyway.

The Packers devoted a lot of coverage to Adams for the majority of the 17-13 Raiders win, but Adams was able to find enough room to make three catches on a third quarter drive that ended with a Josh Jacobs touchdown run. One of those catches was a 21-yarder on the rare play when the Packers had Adams in single coverage and it wound up being edge rusher Preston Smith who had to try to keep up with the wideout.

Adams finished the night with four catches for 45 yards, which was less than he would have liked but enough to keep him happy because it meant he got a win over the team that traded him to Las Vegas.

"It was good," Adams said in the locker room after the game. "I wish I could have been able to send them off with a few more plays made, but, at the end of the day, we beat them. Now nobody can make up this crazy narrative and talk about how I shouldn't have left and all of this stuff that was getting ready to come if we didn't win. So, glad to get that win over them today. We just want to beat everybody, but today's definitely a little more sweet."

Adams was critical of the Raiders earlier this season for not doing the right things to build a winning culture and said on Monday night that the win doesn't change that the offense is "not looking the way we want it to look." They'll work on improving that while enjoying their second win of the 2023 season.