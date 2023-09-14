Davante Adams: Watching Aaron Rodgers' injury was like "a horrible movie"

For several years, Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams were one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL for the Packers.

Adams moved on last year when he was traded to the Raiders and signed a lucrative new contract. Then Rodgers moved on when he was traded to the Jets a few months ago.

But when Adams saw Rodgers go down with what ended up as a torn Achilles on Monday night, he felt horrible for his former QB.

"Really tough, man,” Adams said in his Wednesday press conference at The Greenbrier, where the Raiders are practicing before playing in Buffalo this weekend. “I didn't want to really take to social media because I spoke to him directly and reached out immediately. I was watching it on the plane as we were on the way over here. And it's like a horrible movie, you don't want to see the main character go down like that at all, let alone as early as what it was. And I know he was excited and I was definitely excited to see him go out there and ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team, so it sucks.

“That's my guy though, so I let him know basically I'm here for him in whatever way that I can. I don't know what I can do to make him feel better at this point, especially obviously with us being in season now as well, but like I said, it sucks and I'm just praying that his mental is in a good spot right now and he continues to overcome it, and obviously that team as well.”

The Raiders host the Jets in Week 10 in a game currently scheduled for Sunday Night Football. That would have been the first time for Rodgers and Adams to go against one another as opponents.