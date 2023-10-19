Davante Adams wants more targets: That's my purpose for being here

Despite back-to-back wins, Raiders star receiver Davante Adams is frustrated.

Adams got only nine targets, with six catches for 74 yards in victories over the Packers and Patriots.

“I'm sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, so why is there an issue?’” Adams said Wednesday, via Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. "When you're a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses, it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to have that ability to put that on the table and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here.

“I came here to win and to do it the right way, so if it doesn't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not part of that plan.”

In the 2022 offseason, the Raiders traded their first- and second-round draft picks to the Packers to acquire Adams and signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million contract. He had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, the fourth time in the past five seasons he has reached 100 catches and 1,000 yards.

He is on track to do it again this season, but 20 targets, 13 receptions, 172 yards and two touchdowns came in one game.

The Raiders have scored a total of 38 points their past two games and are averaging only 16.7 points per game.

“If Jakobi [Meyers] was to go out and have a monster game or the offense was to score every five plays . . . it is what it is,” Adams said. “It's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go.”

Adams said he's not calling out Josh McDaniels or the staff, but simply wants the quarterbacks to give him a chance.

“I'm not naive,” Adams said. “At the end of the day, it's not easy throwing to somebody who gets the coverage that I get.”

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't practice Wednesday because of a back injury. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell could get his second start of the season if Garoppolo is unable to play this weekend against Chicago.