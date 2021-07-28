Quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ press conference was the marquee event in Green Bay on Wednesday, but it wasn’t the only one that dealt with the uncertain future of a Packers offensive star.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is in the final year of his contract and word after Rodgers reported to camp was that he’s open to talking about a new deal after talks reportedly broke down last week. Rodgers’ presence isn’t changing the big picture for Adams, however.

Adams told reporters that having Rodgers around in 2022 would have no bearing on the contract that he signs for next season. Whether Rodgers, Jordan Love or someone else is the quarterback in Green Bay, Adams said his sights are on being the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“I’ve earned the right to be paid the highest in the league,” Adams said.

Adams said that there hasn’t been much progress toward making that happen at this point and that he’s not going to settle for anything less than his goal, which suggests that a new deal may not be coming before the start of the regular season.

Davante Adams: I’ve earned right to be highest-paid receiver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk